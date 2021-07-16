Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
1,124 new cases, 32 deaths in Pune

Pune district, on Friday, reported 1,124 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Pune district, on Friday, reported 1,124 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours. This takes the progressive count to 1.073 million, of which, 1.038 million have recovered.

The death toll stands at 17,867, with 17,096 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation. Pune also saw 65,000 vaccinations on Friday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 624 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 319,239. With eight deaths reported on Friday, the death toll stands at 6,005. Pune city reported 291 new Covid-19 cases, putting the progressive count at 499,758. With 18 deaths reported on Friday, the toll stands at 8,595. PCMC reported 209 new Covid-19 cases, with which the progressive count went up to 254,550; six deaths were reported on Friday and the toll stands at 3,009.

Pune also saw 65, 463 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard. Totally, 55,20,905 vaccines have been administered, including 425,893 first doses and 1,261922 second doses.

A total of 415 vaccination sites conducted vaccinations on Friday, 274 government and 141 private centres.

