119 construction workers died at construction sites

The highest number of fatalities were recorded in 2019 followed by 32 in 2022. Until August of this year, 13 workers have lost their lives. (HT PHOTO)

In the last five years, Pune has reported 119 deaths of construction workers, emphasising the issue of worker safety in the real estate business.

According to the authorities, the tragedy occurred due to crane and scaffolding failure, as well as the absence or malfunction of safety belts/nets, etc.

Recently, Mundhawa and Warje-Malwadi police implicated a contractor in the deaths of two workers and two children on the construction site as a result of negligence. According to experts, such occurrences highlighted the negligence of contractors as well as the lack of a strong regulatory framework.

Ramnath Pokhale, additional commissioner of police (ACP Crime) said, “The city has reported 119 construction labourers deaths within last five years.’’

Pokhale further said that it is the responsibility of the builder or contractor to provide all necessary safety arrangements for the workers at the site. If safety is to be found violated at the site, then strict action is to be taken against the people concerned.

Abhay Gitte, the deputy labour commissioner, said the authority conducts regular workshops on labour safety and security issues at construction sites to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

“Even in the aftermath of fatal incidents, the labour compensation commissioner (Labour Court Judge) provides compensation under the Workmen Compensation Act,” he said.

According to Gitte, compensation should range between ₹5 lakh and ₹22 lakh, with the amount determined by the deceased worker’s age, experience, and income.

Under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act of 1996, the government levy a 1% cess on building construction and the proceeds are to be utilised for labour welfare.

However, according to social activists, only registered labour is eligible for compensation under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act. Many employees from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand do not even possess valid documentation.

Human rights activist Anna Jogdan stated, “Under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, the government only spends money on worker welfare. The government should prioritise labour safety over worker welfare. In truth, the government has no mechanism in place to supervise building site safety.”

Officials from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), an apex organisation of private Real Estate developers, noted, authorities are addressing issues relating to labour safety and security are happening with connected firms.

Sapana Rathi, who chairs CREDAI’s labour safety committee, said, “Labour are the backbone of the industry. We established a labour cell to assist developers with the labour registration, paperwork, and compensation processes.”

