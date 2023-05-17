12 injured as state transport bus rams into truck in Pune, driver booked

At least 12 passengers were injured after a Maharashtra state transport department bus rammed into a truck on the Pune-Solapur highway near Warvand village early Wednesday morning, police said.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the accident took place around 2:30am on Wednesday near Vrundawan Hotel on Pune-Solapur highway.

Police said the bus was heading towards Pune from Solapur when the driver lost control of the speeding bus and it rammed into the truck from the rear end.

Also Read: Himachal accident: 4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Sirmaur

The bus was being driven with carelessness, and the driver did not follow any traffic rules, said police.

Police have identified the bus driver as Dhyaneshwar Sugriv Kale.

“Even as the passengers requested the driver many times to go slow, he continued to drive carelessly, which resulted in an accident in which 12 passengers were injured. Fortunately, there are no casualties,” said Yawat police station senior police inspector Hemant Shedge, adding they have registered a complaint against Kale under Sections 279, 337, 338, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shedge said that the injured were taken to the nearby hospitals, where they are receiving treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON