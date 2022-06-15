12 -year - old boy comes under rear wheels of school bus, dies in Sinhagad road

A 12-year-old schoolboy was crushed to death under the rear wheels of a school bus, carrying students at Sinhagad road on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arnav Amol Nikam from Vadgaon Khurd. The incident occurred at about 3 pm, when the Public School, Vadgaon Khurd bus was dropping students’ home at the Rajyog Society bus stop.

Police informed that, when the bus was taking a turn, Aarnav came under the rear wheels of the bus. Passers-by rushed Aarnav to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Sinhagad road police were informed about the mishap and later sent Aarnav’s body for post-mortem. Police informed 49 years old school bus driver Dattatrya Laxman Parekar to bring the vehicle to the police station.

The bus driver was booked under the relevant IPC sections for causing death due to negligence and for rash and negligent driving, following a complaint by the parents of the deceased child.