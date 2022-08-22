12,253 students allocated college in FYJC third round

In the third round of online admission process for FYJC, 12,253 students were allotted admission to various colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Among them, 4,476 students have secured the college of their first preference. Qualified candidates have to complete the admission process by August 24.

There are 108,830 seats available for admissions. From these seats, 85,240 will be filled by the online central admission process.

Till date, two rounds have been conducted. Merit list of third round and college admissions were declared on Monday. In the third round, 2,370 students got college of their second preference, 1,524 of third preference.

Students who chose the arts stream is 1,234, 4,676 commerce, 6,110 opted for science and 233 students allotted admissions in vocational courses, said education department officials.

Students who have declined admission even after receiving the college of their first preference will not be considered for the next round, said officials. Fourth round will start from August 25.