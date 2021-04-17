12,825 new Covid cases, 30 deaths reported in Pune dist; vaccine shortage hampers inoculation drive

PUNE The district, on Saturday, reported 12,825 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths, according to the state health department.

Pune district’s progressive count went up to 7.13 lakh cases, out of which 5.83 lakh have recovered, 8,827 have been declared dead, and 120,452 are active cases.

Also, 34,516 beneficiaries get the Covid vaccine in the district on Saturday.

In Pune rural, 13,047 beneficiaries got the jab, 14,366 beneficiaries got the vaccine in Pune city, and 7,103 got the jab in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

At least 28,304 beneficiaries got Covishield and 6,212 were vaccinated with Covaxin at 415 session sites.

Sudhir Mehta, lead and coordinator, Pune platform for Covid-19 response, said that the reason for falling vaccinations is because of the shortage of vaccine stocks.

Mehta said, “The falling numbers are because of the shortage of stock. We were to get 50,000 doses today (Saturday), but did not get it.”

Meanwhile, out of the 12,825 new cases, Pune city reported 6,084 cases, which took the toll to 370,806 and 25 deaths were reported which took the toll to 5,004.

PCMC reported 2,949 new cases which took the toll to 176,199 and one more death was reported which took the toll to 1,438.

Pune rural reported 3,792 new cases which took the total cases to 166,139 and with four more deaths the toll went up to 2,330.