12-year-old cyclist crashes into bridge railings at Ambegaon Budruk; dies of head injuries

PUNE A 12-year-old riding a bicycle died due to head injuries after colliding with the railings on a bridge at Ambegaon Budruk on Wednesday morning.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

The deceased has been identified, though his name is being withheld to protect the family’s privacy. The family reside in Astonia Royale residential housing society in Ambegaon Budruk and while originally hailing from Rajasthan, have been staying in Pune for the last many years, Bharati Vidyapeeth police officials said.

The boy and one of his friends went cycling in the morning and while returning at around 6 am, from Dattanagar Chowk towards Ambegaon Budruk, road he lost control and crashed into the barricade.

Local residents have complained of a steep slope on this road, causing two-wheelers to often lose control. The boy lost control and crashed into the railings of a small bridge over a nullah.

“We have registered a case of accidental death. As per primary information, he lost control of the bicycle and then dashed to the iron barricades of the small bridge. Further investigations will be done and if needed an FIR will be lodged,” said Rajesh Gosavi, havaldar investigating the case from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Talking about this specific slope road starting from Dattanagar chowk going towards Ambegaon Budruk, Mangesh Shastri a resident of the area said, “This is a very dangerous slope to travel through. I daily travel for work and often I lose balance on my bike. Also the road is uneven at some spots. There should be more speed breakers.”