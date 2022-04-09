12-yr-old raped in public toilet in Bund Garden area

PUNE: A twelve-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in Bund Garden area near railway station on Friday afternoon. The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint.

According to the police, the victim lives with her family in the Pune station area and works as a cleaner (conservancy worker). The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled.

The girl told her mother and a case was filed against the absconding accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. According to the police, the accused was known to the family and used to meet them on a daily basis.

Bund Garden police station incharge inspector Ashwini Satpute said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused.”

On March 18, in a case of child sexual abuse, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on several occasions by four members of her family, including her father, older teenage brother and paternal grandfather, according to a first information report (FIR) filed at Bund Garden police station.

A 30-year-old Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus conductor was arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl on March 29.

On March 23, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her school premises. The police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident.