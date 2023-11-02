13 hotels face PMC axe for encroachment

As part of its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday pulled down illegal sheds and other constructions on marginal spaces by 13 hotels at Shivajinagar, Fergusson College Road and Apte Road.

PMC commissioner had recently instructed the building permission department to act against hotel owners who have encroached along the front and side margins and terraces following complaints by residents. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Sunil Kadam, PMC deputy engineer, said, “We took action against 13 hotels. We will continue with the anti-encroachment drive and if a shed is again constructed and the area cleared is encroached, an offence will be registered against the owner.”

