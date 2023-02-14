13 Mathadi workers arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad on extortion charges

Following instructions from deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking strict action against those involved in extortion in industrial area, Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested 13 Mathadi workers (head loaders) for an alleged attempt to extort officials of a private firm in Mahalunge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the complainant Abhijit Dhananjay Kulkarni (41), works as HR manager at Toll India Logistic Private Limited, accused Mathadi workers of extorting ₹4 to 6 lakh from drivers of the transport company by charging them daily ₹200-300 per truck since October 2021.

Officials said the company had already approached the Mathadi board and complained about the same. After that, Mathadi workers did not collect money for few days, then again, they started extortion and hence the company lodged a complaint.

Mahalunge police have identified the accused as Prabhakar Talekar, Krushna Babaji Chaudhari, Rajesh Kishan Gulave, Ganesh Sitaram Jadhav, Mohan Kondiba Thorave, Prasad Jalindar Kadam, Swapnil Dipak Temkar, Balasaheb Sitaram Gadhave, Sanjay Yashwant Naikare, Prashant Baban Talekar, Nandkumar Ramdas Wayal, Navnath Dhondibhau Khandagle and Mohan Daulat Bombe all are Mathadi workers in toli no. 401 deputed at Toll India Logistic company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police inspector Ajay Waghmare, said, “The accused were creating hurdle to unload trucks at the company’s warehouse. Hence company management approached us and accordingly we have arrested them.’’

Waghmare further said that earlier too the accused did the same and extorted money from truck drivers illegally.

A case has been registered at Mahalunge police stations under 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on.

Amid growing complaints of extortion and pressure from miscreants in the industrial belt of Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari and Talegaon, deputy Fadnavis has ordered police to take strict action against criminals and blackmailers harassing industrialists. Fadnavis asserted that if the police are ineffective, the government will take action against the officials.

Fadnavis who earlier held a review meeting with police officials, had said, “After Mumbai, Pune is the economic hub in the state. But it is noticed that people are being harassed in the industrial areas. I have clearly instructed police to take strict action against all those who are blackmailing in the name of contracts, labour or forcing industries to procure materials from their preferred businesses.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}