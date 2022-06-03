13% of Pune ZP teachers score below 61% marks in assessment test

At least 13 per cent of teachers from Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) have scored below 61 per cent marks (second class) in teachers’ assessment test, conducted by the Pune District Institute of Education Training (DIET) to check the quality of teaching imparted at schools.

Additionally, subject matter knowledge and understanding of the teachers’ training programme are being evaluated through a series of online exams conducted by DIET.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad (ZP), said that the teachers were given topics beforehand and were asked to prepare and take a class.

“The class was evaluated by a committee of experts from DIET, senior and retired expert teachers, education non-government organisation (NGO) representatives etc. Since it was the first round, the committee was liberal in its evaluation. Additionally, subject matter knowledge and understanding of the teachers’ training programme are being evaluated through a series of online exams on the Vinoba Bhave app - an online internal social media platform for teachers,” said Prasad.

He added that based on various evaluations, DIET has identified 65 teachers who do not meet the minimum standards required to effectively implement the Palak Mantri Shala Sudhar Karyakram. The evaluation committee has identified specific shortcomings for each teacher.

“To help the teachers improve their teaching skills, DIET would be conducting a training for one week from June 6 to June 10 in the city. During the training, the teachers will be guided to improve specific shortcomings. We would be supporting them in their improvement journey through constant monitoring and repeated evaluation,” said Prasad.

“If public schools become better, private schools would have to further improve their standards to sustain in a competitive market. Investment into public schools improves education for all children,” he said.

