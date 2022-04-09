134,032 beneficiaries eligible for precautionary dose in Pune

PUNE As of Saturday, there are over 134,032 beneficiaries who are eligible for the precautionary dose in the city and would be able to avail the third dose at private vaccination centres from Monday.

As per the central government’s guidelines, all those aged above 18 years and who have completed nine months post their second dose are eligible to get the third dose.

On Saturday, a day before precautionary Covid vaccine doses are to be made available to everyone over the age of 18, the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech - makers of Covishield and Covaxin - slashed per dose prices of their vaccines for private hospitals. Both will now cost ₹225 per dose. Earlier, Covishield used to cost ₹600 per dose and Covaxin ₹1,200 per dose.

In addition to the extra safety to all beneficiaries, the commencement of precaution dose drive will also ensure that the vaccine stock which was lying at the private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) would not go to waste anymore. Up until now only health care workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age were able to take the precautionary dose.

This third dose will be given to the citizens of Pune who have taken the second dose before June 2021.

Dr Surykant Devkar, PMC immunisation officer said, “The third precautionary dose would be given at the existing private Covid-19 vaccination centres. Only private hospitals can give the precautionary dose to those aged between 18-59 years, while at the civic body-run centres healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW)and those aged above 60-years will continue to get precautionary dose.”

Headline: Boosting immunity

-Precautionary dose for 18 to 59 years will be started from April 10 at private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

-Administration of dose will be homologous precaution dose i.e. same type of vaccine as of first and second dose.

-Private CVCs can charge up to ₹150 only per dose as service charge

- All vaccination must be recorded in CoWin. No offline vaccination

-Two options for appointment- online and walk-in / onsite appointment

-Fresh registration for precautionary dose must be strictly avoided.

-Second dose record must be located through mobile number or beneficiary reference ID. Citizens to come along with Final vaccination certificates

For private CVCs

-Use the Cowin procurement module

-Declare prices

-Declare correct stocks

Current eligible beneficiaries in Pune city

Beneficiaries who took the second dose in June

Health workers - 3,628

Frontline workers - 9,950

18 to 44 years - 18,454

45 to 60 years - 60,141

Over 60 years - 41,849

Total - 134,032

New vaccine prices:

Covishield: ₹225

Covaxin: ₹225