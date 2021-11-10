Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
15 bottles of liquor stolen from Army officer’s house in Pune

Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:21 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE The house of an Army officer in Khadki cantonment was broken into and bottles of liquor were stolen from it. The officer is a Lieutenant Colonel by rank.

The theft happened between the three-four days in the first week of November this year when the officer was not at home.

When he got back, around 15 bottles of high-end alcohol was missing from his house. The police are on the lookout for the suspects in the case.

A case was registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station.

