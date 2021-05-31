15 days of rain in May: Pune sees wettest summer month in a decade

PUNE Rains lashed Pune on Monday, the last day in May, making it the wettest May in the past one decade.

The city received rain on 15 days during May, which usually sees temperatures going up beyond 40 degrees C. This year though, mercury did not cross 40 degrees. Pune recorded 145.4 mm rainfall in May, compared to 112.7 mm rainfall in 2015. The all-time record of rainfall in May was in 1933, when IMD reported 181.6 mm received in Pune.

Pune has received 178.5 mm of rainfall since March this year, more than double the normal rainfall of 55.6 mm during summer,normally received during the summer.

Pune annually receives 721.7 mm rainfall. However, this year, in the pre-monsoon season itself, Pune has received 16 per cent rainfall of its annual rain.

On Monday, Shivajinagar reported 15.1mm of rainfall, while Lohegaon reported 38mm and Pashan reported 32mm, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, Central India, which includes Maharashtra, has reported 129 per cent more rainfall than normal from March 1 to May 20.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that the as various weather systems were active over Maharashtra, the city witnessed rainfall in May.

A pedestrian with umbrella in Pune, on Monday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

“There was wind discontinuity and an incursion of moisture from the Arabian Sea which has caused rainfall on many occasions. Also, in some instances, the day temperature was high due to which there was local instability, and this has resulted in rainfall in Pune, along with thunderstorms and lightning,” said Kashyapi.

Pune city on Monday reported a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius. The day temperature was 1.1 degrees cooler than normal.

Many cities in Konkan and Goa and Madhya (central) Maharashtra also reported rainfall on Monday.

The highest maximum temperature reported on Monday was 41.4 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur. The lowest minimum temperature reported was 18.4 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.

“Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to witness rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning till June 4. These are pre-monsoon showers,” said Kashyapi.

As per IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala around June 3. The northern limit of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through the Bay of Bengal.

“As per the latest meteorological indications, the southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3,” said IMD officials.