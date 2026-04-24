1.5 lakh residents of Undri-Mohammadwadi to get piped water supply by May 15

Nearly 1.5 lakh residents of NIBM Annexe, Mohammadwadi and Undri are likely to get piped water supply by May 15, additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur said on Thursday. Kaur inspected the hilltop area near the Corinthian Club in Nyati County and reviewed infrastructure works, including road conditions and shifting of electric poles. (HT PHOTO)

Pipeline infrastructure laying work is proceeding rapidly. Once completed, water will travel to the three overhead tanks installed opposite Dorabjee Mall, from where it will be supplied to the population through the pipeline network, Kaur said during a review meeting.

While giving progress updates, the contractor informed the additional commissioner that certain local elements with vested interests had repeatedly obstructed the work. Taking serious note of the issue, Kaur assured that she would personally oversee the project going forward and directed water department officials and the contractor to expedite the pending work and ensure that the long-delayed water supply project is completed at the earliest.

Addressing concerns over private water tanker operators allegedly hiking prices, she said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is drafting a comprehensive policy to regulate tanker operations. “Unfortunately, we do not have concrete data on how many water tankers are plying on the roads. With this exercise, we will be able to gauge their numbers and regulate them better,” she said, adding that operators will be brought under a mandatory PMC framework.

Kaur inspected the hilltop area near the Corinthian Club in Nyati County and reviewed infrastructure works, including road conditions and shifting of electric poles. She also interacted with residents and members of the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Development Welfare Foundation (MURDWF), who raised long-pending civic concerns.

“The commissioner’s visit looks fruitful and we are hopeful that things will change in an area that has been neglected for the last two decades,” said Sunil Kolotli, a core member of MURDWF.

Kaur held discussions with local corporators Prachi Alhat, Atul Tarawade and Nivrutti Bandal on the coordination of civic works. Residents, including Nyati Ethos resident Durga Krishnamurthy, highlighted recurring problems of water scarcity and poor infrastructure and sought permanent solutions..