15 videos, 8 photos and 2 video calls seal Munde’s fate as he resigns

As Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was being tortured and killed in December last year, his alleged assailants recorded 15 videos, clicked eight photos, and even made two video calls.

These visuals, now part of the charge sheet submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to a Beed court last week, proved to be the final blow for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde, who finally resigned as the state’s food and civil supplies minister on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times has reviewed pages of the charge sheet containing the video evidence. The shocking images and footage triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra, with Beed district observing a bandh on Tuesday.

“Munde has resigned on moral grounds,” said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The minister had been under pressure from the Opposition and the slain sarpanch’s family to step down. However, he remained firm on staying put until the videos and photographs surfaced online.

In his X post after resignation, Munde also referred about the photographs saying, “Looking at the photos that came to light yesterday, I was deeply distressed. The investigation into this case has been completed and the charge sheet has been filed in the court. Also, a judicial inquiry is proposed. Remembering my conscience and wisdom and as my health has not been good for the past few days, the doctor has advised me to take treatment for the next few days, therefore, also for medical reasons, I have submitted my resignation from the cabinet to the chief minister.”

Sandeep Kshirsagar, NCP (SP) MLA from Beed, said, “When people in Beed saw the photos on social media, tensions flared. Citizens began gathering in protest. It is good that Munde has resigned now, even if it has come late.”

Deshmukh was abducted and killed in December for attempting to thwart an extortion attempt on an energy company. His body, bearing signs of extreme brutality, was found dumped by the roadside.

Seven men, including Walmik Karad—a close aide of Munde—have been arrested, while one person remains at large. Karad was considered Munde’s right-hand man in Parli and managed his election campaign. Munde’s cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde had said Dhananjay Munde cannot function without Karad.

Videos expose brutality

The videos, shot on a smartphone belonging to accused Mahesh Kedar, range from 2 seconds to 2.04 minutes in duration, as per the chargesheet.

In one of the videos that went viral on social media, five accused are purportedly seen thrashing Deshmukh with a pipe and a stick besides kicking and punching him. The video shows Deshmukh half-clad as he is being forced to sit.

In another video, Deshmukh is purportedly seen forced to chant “Sudarshan Ghule [one of the accused] is the father of all”. An accused urinated on Deshmukh as he bled profusely, said the charge sheet.

As Deshmukh was tortured, accused Krishna Andhale, who remains on the run, made two WhatsApp video calls — one at 5.14pm and another at 5.26 pm. The charge sheet does not identify the person to whom the calls were made.

Police have recovered 15 broken pieces of the pipe used to torture Deshmukh, the charge sheet said. Investigators found the accused Ghule ran a crime syndicate in Beed. His gang faces 11 cases. The gang has been active in Kej, Ambajogai, Dharur in Beed, and Kalamb in the Dharashiv district.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad accused the chief minister of acting late against Munde despite knowing about the photographs and videos.

“The government already had all these photos and videos. Despite all this evidence, the resignation was not taken. After these photos and videos went public last night, Munde’s resignation was taken this morning, which has made it clear how ruthless this government is,” Awhad said.

The NCP (SP) leader accused the government of being insensitive saying it does not value public sentiment, tolerates the crime of the brutal murder of Deshmukh.