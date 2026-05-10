150 builders slapped PCMC notice for green violations at construction sites

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued notices to 150 builders and developers for alleged non-compliance with environmental norms, said officials on Saturday.

According to officials, during inspections it was found that several developers failed to implement basic dust control measures mandated under environmental clearance conditions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The notices issued in a phased manner over a week follows a 15-day special inspection campaign carried out last month by the civic body’s building permission department. The drive covered over 400 commercial and residential sites across eight administrative zones. Builders have been given 15 days to comply with the directives, failing which action will be taken.

According to officials, during inspections it was found that several developers failed to implement basic dust control measures mandated under environmental clearance conditions. These included absence of green net coverings, lack of water sprinklers to suppress dust, poor cleaning of internal roads and improper storage of construction material.

Sunil Bhagwani, joint city engineer and head of PCMC building permission department, said, “Every construction project is required to follow environmental clearance norms. During the special drive, we inspected almost all ongoing construction sites across the city. Notices have been issued to over 150 developers for violations.”

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{{^usCountry}} The details of the violations have also been shared with the civic environment department for further monitoring and action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The details of the violations have also been shared with the civic environment department for further monitoring and action. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes amid rising complaints from residents about worsening dust pollution in rapidly developing parts, including Wakad, Tathawade, Punawale, Ravet, Kiwale, Bhosari, Chikhali, Moshi, Nigdi, Pimpri and Talawade, of the city. The civic body has imposed restrictions on construction activity between 10pm and 7 am in certain areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes amid rising complaints from residents about worsening dust pollution in rapidly developing parts, including Wakad, Tathawade, Punawale, Ravet, Kiwale, Bhosari, Chikhali, Moshi, Nigdi, Pimpri and Talawade, of the city. The civic body has imposed restrictions on construction activity between 10pm and 7 am in certain areas. {{/usCountry}}

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