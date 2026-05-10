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150 builders slapped PCMC notice for green violations at construction sites

The notices issued in a phased manner over a week follows a 15-day special inspection campaign carried out last month by the civic body’s building permission department

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued notices to 150 builders and developers for alleged non-compliance with environmental norms, said officials on Saturday.

According to officials, during inspections it was found that several developers failed to implement basic dust control measures mandated under environmental clearance conditions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The notices issued in a phased manner over a week follows a 15-day special inspection campaign carried out last month by the civic body’s building permission department. The drive covered over 400 commercial and residential sites across eight administrative zones. Builders have been given 15 days to comply with the directives, failing which action will be taken.

According to officials, during inspections it was found that several developers failed to implement basic dust control measures mandated under environmental clearance conditions. These included absence of green net coverings, lack of water sprinklers to suppress dust, poor cleaning of internal roads and improper storage of construction material.

Sunil Bhagwani, joint city engineer and head of PCMC building permission department, said, “Every construction project is required to follow environmental clearance norms. During the special drive, we inspected almost all ongoing construction sites across the city. Notices have been issued to over 150 developers for violations.”

 
Home / Cities / Pune / 150 builders slapped PCMC notice for green violations at construction sites
Home / Cities / Pune / 150 builders slapped PCMC notice for green violations at construction sites
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