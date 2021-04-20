150 students caught cheating during SPPU online exams

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department has caught a total of 150 students cheating while appearing for the online first-semester exams.

As a follow-up action, these students have now been told to appear before the SPPU’s grievances addressal committee. It’s a message SPPU wants to send that the university is vigilant against cheating despite the exams attempted remotely via the internet.

The first semester examination is being held online for students from first to last year of all courses and started from April 10.

The exam is conducted of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method in online mode. SPPU’s own Edutech foundation company is conducting this exam.

Students from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district daily appear for the exams for over 3,700 subjects to be held throughout this examination period. From the last four days, the daily number of students appearing for the exams is over 1 lakh.

SPPU is using an online ‘proctored test’ method to conduct the examinations for its courses. Through this method, students are able to give the exams from anywhere by using smartphones, tablet, laptop or desktop computers and even from the internet cyber cafes. SPPU is the first government university in the state to use this method for exams. Due to Covid-19 pandemic as students would not be able to come physically to university campus to give the entrance exams, a decision was taken to conduct exams through this method which is prominently used by IITs in the country

“In this method when a student logs in to give the exam through smartphone, laptop or tablet, all the minute movements of the students are captured and monitored by the system. If a student is doing cheating or found doing any suspicious thing he/she is given warning three times. If the student continues their act then the student is disqualified from the exam.” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of the board of examination and evaluation.

“Until now we have caught 150 students cheating through this method and they are going to appear before SPPU’s grievances addressal committee. Though our exams are conducted online, but students are not at all allowed to do cheating in the exams.” he added.