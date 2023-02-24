1500 policemen on duty for voting day

The city police have stepped up security inside the Kasba Peth assembly segment and deployed 1,500 police personnel along with various squads and officers to ensure strict security during the by-election voting on February 26.

During a special media briefing on Friday, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumarr claimed that the police had taken unprecedented security measures to provide citizens with security so that they could vote without fear.

Kumarr stated that various departments, including quick response teams and zonal teams, as well as the traffic and special branch, were collaborating with the constituency’s police stations.

“Strict action would be taken against anyone who violates the law. We have emphasised the importance of peaceful polling, and citizens are encouraged to vote without fear. “We have ensured total surveillance to avoid any untoward incident,” he said.

The Kasba by-election area includes 270 booths in Khadak, Faraskhana, Vishrambaug, Samarth and Dattawadi police stations. The Election Commission has designated nine of these polling stations as sensitive, for which a contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed.

The Pune Police have deployed several teams to ensure a peaceful election. There are 15 Immediate Response Teams for sector patrolling, 10 Quick Response Teams for patrolling within police station limits, and five Crime Response Teams for responding to crimes as they occur.

The deployment of police officers includes the Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner, two Additional Commissioners, five DCPs, five ACPs, 20 Inspectors, 90 API, five CRPF companies, 700 police personnel, 300 Home Guards, and one SRPF company. The police have also requested that businesses remain closed on election day. Special Branch (SB) DCP A Raja said, “Preventive action has been taken against 2781 persons. Ten cases related to the prohibition Act and 214 litres of illicit liquor was seized by the police. The entire bandobast has been done in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines,” he said.

