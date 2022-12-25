15-year-old dies by suicide, principal booked on abetment charge

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked principal of a private school after a Class 10 student died by suicide, said police. The incident took place on December 10.

Initially, police had registered an accidental death case, but after a probe and a complaint filed by the child’s parents police invoked charges of the abetment of suicide against the school principal.

The incident was reported on December 10 when the 15-year-old was alone at his house in Gavhane Vasti, Bhosari.

According to a complaint filed by the mother of the child, the principal of the school thrashed, threatened and harassed him and asked him not to come to school as they are going to rusticate him as he was not good in his studies.

As per her complaint, her son was depressed about the issue and hanged himself when no one was at home.

Ravindra Bhavari, police sub-inspector at Bhosari police station said, the victim failed Class 9. “During the probe, parents alleged that the school principal threatened him to rusticate him from school as he was weak in studies.’’

“No arrest has been made in this case,” Bhavari added.

A case against the school principal has been registered at Bhosari police station under Section 305 (Abetment Of Suicide Of Child Or Insane Person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

