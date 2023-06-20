Undertrials clash inside Yerawada Jail, 16 booked

PUNE: The Yerawada police have booked 16 undertrials for attacking each other and creating a ruckus inside the Yerawada Central Prison. The brawl broke out Monday between 10 and 10.30 am after two groups of inmates tried to engage in one-upmanship over the other, police officials said on Tuesday. This is the fifth such incident at Yerawada Central Prison in the past six months.

Police officials said that the incident took place at barrack number three inside Yerawada prison. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The inmates involved in the scuffle have been identified by the prison department as Prakash Shantaram Yewle, Pranav Arjun Randhir, Vijay Chandrakant Veerkar, Sachin Shankar Dalvi, Mukesh Sunil Salunkhe, Ganesh Waghmare, Aditya Nanaji Chaudhary, Kiran Ramesh Galphade, Akash Uttam Shingare, Vishal Ramdhan Kharat, Rupesh Prakash Akhade, Rohit Chandrakant Jujgar, Shubham Ganpati Rathod, Anurag Parshuram Kamble and Mehboob Farid Shaikh.

Police officials said that the incident took place at barrack number three inside Yerawada prison. A heated argument broke out between two groups over some past rivalry which soon escalated with punches, blows and kicks being rained on either side. A few of the inmates even pelted stones at each other, causing a rumpus in the jail premises.

Ashok Kate, police sub-inspector, said, “There was a heated exchange between the sides which later escalated into a fight. We have booked them under the relevant sections.” A case has been registered at the Yerawada police station under sections 323, 324, 143, 144, 147 and 148 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

Earlier too, the Yerawada prison has witnessed violent fights between its inmates. On March 31 this year, two groups of prisoners clashed near barrack number 2 over some prior enmity, leaving two of the inmates seriously injured. In another incident in May this year, an undertrial was injured in an assault by four other inmates of the prison.

