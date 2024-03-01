16,09,445 students to appear for Class 10 board exams from today

The Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam begins today (March 1), and as many as 16,09,445 students have registered for the same. As per the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the exam will be held at 5,086 centres in the state and the students will have to be present at the centre half an hour before the exam. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Compared to the previous year, 32,189 more students will be appearing for the exam this year, said officials.

“The board has increased the duration of the exam by ten minutes this year as well,” said Sharad Gosavi, president, MSBSHSE, who held a press conference in the city on Thursday. Anuradha Oak, secretary; Manik Bangar, assistant secretary and other officials were present during the conference.

“For students admitted to private schools under the Right to Education Act (RTE) by the state government, fees are paid up to Class 8. These students have taken admissions in state board school in Class 9 and so the number has gone up this year,” said Gosavi.

“Around 8,59,478 male students and 7,49,911 female students have registered for the examination. Last year the number of students appearing for the exams was 15,77,256. Similarly, 56 students are transgender. As many as 6,177 students have filled the form number 17 in private mode and 8,156 are re-examiners,” he added.

As the examination will continue till March 26, care has been taken to maintain peace and security at the centres.

There will be a team at each centre to check cheating cases. For this, around 400 teams of the state board and district administration will be on the ground during the examination period.

Gosavi said, “The team members have been provided with identity cards. The state board has started department-wise helpline numbers and students can contact 020-25705271, 020-25705272.”

Marks of practical and oral exams will be recorded online by the teachers just like the Class 12 exam process. So these marks will be immediately available to the state board.

A code of conduct may be implemented in the future; however, this will not have any effect on the results of Class 10 or 12 exams. On the contrary, Gosavi explained that efforts will be made to announce the results early so that the students can avail higher educational opportunities.

Shruti Rathi, a Class 10 student, said, “My revision is done. It is good the board has given gap between two papers so that we will get time to prepare well.”