 1,620 autorickshaw, cab drivers fined for obstructing PMPML buses
1,620 autorickshaw, cab drivers fined for obstructing PMPML buses

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 02, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Pune: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) special squads have fined owners of 1,620 autorickshaws, cab aggregators and other private vehicles for illegally halting and picking up passengers from PMPML stands. The action was carried out from January 1 to March 31 this year.

The squads comprised two joint vigilance teams of four officers and one RTO officer, one for Pune city and another for Pimpri-Chinchwad city. (HT PHOTO)
The public transport utility follows rule that prohibits private vehicles to halt and pick-drop passengers within 50 metres of its bus stops or bus stands. The transport office has received complaints from PMPML drivers, passengers and their forums of parked rickshaws obstructing the bus traffic.

The squads comprised two joint vigilance teams of four officers and one RTO officer, one for Pune city and another for Pimpri-Chinchwad city, and a total fine of 3,32,000 has been imposed for obstructing traffic by violators during the three-month drive.

“If rickshaws and other private vehicles are seen near PMPML bus stands, action will be taken against their owners,” said Sanjay Kolte, PMPML chairman and managing director.

