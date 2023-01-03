Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
16th KVIFF to start in Pune from January 20

pune news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:47 PM IST

As the United Nations (UN) has declared 2023 as the “International Year of Millet (IYOM)”, KVIFF will be the first festival of the year focusing on the subject, said organisers

KVIFF combines film screenings and allied activities related to environment, wildlife, energy, air and water. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The 16th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival (KVIFF) will be telecast online from January 20 to January 23. Organisers released the festival logo and announced three honours on Monday. As the United Nations (UN) has declared 2023 as the “International Year of Millet (IYOM)”, KVIFF will be the first festival of the year focusing on the subject, said organisers. The festival was initiated by Kirloskar and Vasundhara Club 15 years ago. KVIFF combines film screenings and allied activities related to environment, wildlife, energy, air and water.

