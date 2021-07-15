17-year-old apprehended for murder of stepmother

A minor boy was apprehended on Thursday by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing his step mother in Talegaon Dabhade area on Wednesday night.

The deceased woman was identified as Rekha (40), a resident of Shrihari Gruha Nirman Society in Talegaon Dabhade area of Pune, who was found lying in a pool of blood in her house.

“While the now-deceased woman was at her house, her son had gone to the step father’s house for dinner as they had cooked meat. The couple got into a fight about how the man spends more time with the second wife than with his own family,” said senior police inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The 17-year-old got involved in the fight and walked out of the house and later on made a phone call to his wife and called her out as well, according to the complainant. The accused 17-year-old boy went to the woman’s house and used a sharp weapon to make several gashes on her neck, hands, back, and head, according to the police.

“His wife also has injuries on her hand but we suspect that she was trying to stop him and got injured in the process. When they walked out nobody suspected the murder. Even the deceased woman was unaware as she let them in, as they always visited each other’s homes,” said Senior PI Jadhav.

While the teenager is being produced in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), his wife was treated for the cut wounds and taken back home by her in-laws. The apprehended boy is married and lives with his wife and parents, according to the police. His wife and him went to school together and are of the same age - 16 years and few months. They got married in February 2021 at their native place.

The complainant and his mother were neighbours of the 17-year-old’s family in Aurangabad. Two years ago, when the now-deceased woman’s husband died of cancer, the man from the neighbouring family married her, according to the police. Some 8 months ago, both the families moved to Pune for business. The families have a shop and sell food grains by the road-side to make ends meet.

The woman lived with her 15-year-old son who is the complainant in the case against his 17-year-old stepbrother.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.