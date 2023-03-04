18 booked in mathadi extortion case in two months

Pune: Over 18 mathadi workers have been booked for allegedly extorting ₹15 lakh in seven cases from industrialists and shop owners in the last two months, said police officials.

Industries in Chakan and adjoining areas have complained of extortion in the past. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five complaints were lodged at Vimantal police station and one each at Chandannagar and Warje-Malewadi. The places of crime included Pheonix Market City and Aero Mall in Vimannagar area.

On February 8, Warje-Malwadi police arrested Avinash Adgale for threatening the complainant Mangalram Mohanlal and creating hurdles while unloading a truck of glass boxes. Mohanlal alleged that the accused demanded ₹8,000 to unload the truck, however, as per the Mathadi board, the accused had to take only ₹1,200.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, said, “Post our appeal to industrialists and businessmen, the latter came forward and filed complaints against mathadi workers. We have also taken steps to curb extortion cases. Seven cases have been reported and more actions will be taken soon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Industries in Chakan and adjoining areas have complained of extortion in the past, prompting deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to direct cops to act firmly.

According to industrialists, many criminals operating in the city and some rural parts of Pune are demanding protection money from companies. They are also interfering in various operations of the companies like recruitment, scrap sale, and internal contracts. In the meeting, representatives of the industry body raised these issues with state authorities.

Amid growing complaints of extortion and pressure from miscreants in various parts of the city, Fadnavis has ordered the police to take strict action against criminals and blackmailers harassing industrialists. He asserted that if the police are ineffective, the government will take action against the officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zende said regular meetings will be arranged with industry representatives to curb such cases.

Dilip Batwal, secretary, Federation of Chakan Industries, said, “It is good to see that the police are taking action against mathadi workers and others for threatening and extorting money from industrialists. We appeal to industrialists to come forward and lodge complaint against any such illegal practices.”