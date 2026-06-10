18 policemen, one civilian injured as violence erupts amid PCMC’s anti-encroachment drive

Eighteen police personnel and a civilian were injured after a mob allegedly pelted stones at police and civic officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Chikhali area in the early hours of Tuesday. Following due legal procedure, the civic body initiated the demolition drive at around 2 am on Tuesday. (HT)

Violence erupted during a large-scale operation launched by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to demolish 11 unauthorised structures in Chikhali, Kudalwadi and Pawar Vasti. Notwithstanding, the civic body managed to raze all 11 structures including five mosques, five temples, and one Garadi spread across an area of around 28,001 square feet.

Following due legal procedure, the civic body initiated the demolition drive at around 2 am on Tuesday. The police said that a crowd gathered near the Nayara petrol pump in Kudalwadi and opposed the drive. The situation soon turned violent. According to the FIR registered at Chikhali police station, 300 to 500 people had gathered at the site. Police inspector Vitthal Sadashiv Salunkhe said, “Members of the mob blocked the road, raised slogans and started pelting stones at police personnel and government vehicles.” A riot control police vehicle was damaged in the stone-pelting. The police said that 18 police personnel including an assistant police inspector and a havildar were injured and are undergoing treatment at government hospitals. One civilian too was injured. Authorities rushed additional forces to the area; more than 500 police personnel including Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control. Two of the accused — Nazim Naeem Chaudhary, 26, of Jadhav Wadi and Ijaz Wakar Chaudhary, 26, of Chikhali — were apprehended from the spot. Six teams have been formed to trace and arrest the remaining accused. Officials said CCTV footage and other evidence is being examined to identify those involved in the violence. A case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is being conducted by police inspector Amol Nanasaheb Phadtare.

Meanwhile, the drive to demolish the unauthorised structures was carried out under the supervision of PCMC commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, senior police officers, and additional municipal commissioners. The PCMC deployed 12 executive engineers, 32 deputy engineers, 18 junior engineers and 42 civil engineering assistants for the operation. Personnel from the power distribution company also participated in the operation. Around 22 poclain machines, 26 JCBs and 120 labourers were deployed. Four fire tenders and two ambulances were stationed at the site as a precautionary measure. Suryawanshi said that the civic administration will continue taking action against unauthorised structures. “Taking strict action against unauthorised structures without any compromise is the responsibility of the administration. Razing of illegal structures is essential for planned and sustainable development of the twin city. No illegal construction will get protection from the administration. Such drives will continue to ensure public safety, infrastructure development and adherence to the law,” he said.