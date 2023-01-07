1,800 cyclists participate in rally organised by PMC ahead of G20 meetings in Pune

At least 1,800 cyclists took part in a rally held on Saturday to spread awareness among residents about India’s G20 presidency. Pune is preparing to receive the foreign delegation and the civic body has undertaken various beautification work. Three meetings are scheduled for the G20 conference in Pune, the first of which is on January 16.

On this occasion, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a bicycle rally to raise awareness among residents about the significance of these meetings.

Additional municipal commissioners Vikas Dhakane, Kunal Khemnar, and Ravindra Binwade flagged off the rally.

Beginning at Modern Cafe Chowk, JM Road, Alka Talkies, Abhinav Chowk, Shaniwarwada, the bicycle rally continued till PMC building.