Home / Cities / Pune News / 1,800 cyclists participate in rally organised by PMC ahead of G20 meetings in Pune

1,800 cyclists participate in rally organised by PMC ahead of G20 meetings in Pune

pune news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 06:15 PM IST

At least 1,800 cyclists took part in a rally held on Saturday to spread awareness among residents about India’s G20 presidency

Additional municipal commissioners Vikas Dhakane, Kunal Khemnar, and Ravindra Binwade flagged off the rally on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Additional municipal commissioners Vikas Dhakane, Kunal Khemnar, and Ravindra Binwade flagged off the rally on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

At least 1,800 cyclists took part in a rally held on Saturday to spread awareness among residents about India’s G20 presidency. Pune is preparing to receive the foreign delegation and the civic body has undertaken various beautification work. Three meetings are scheduled for the G20 conference in Pune, the first of which is on January 16.

On this occasion, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a bicycle rally to raise awareness among residents about the significance of these meetings.

Additional municipal commissioners Vikas Dhakane, Kunal Khemnar, and Ravindra Binwade flagged off the rally.

Beginning at Modern Cafe Chowk, JM Road, Alka Talkies, Abhinav Chowk, Shaniwarwada, the bicycle rally continued till PMC building.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out