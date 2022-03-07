18,439 passengers take Pune Metro ride on Monday

Pune: The second day of Metro on both routes — Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri to Phugewadi — which started at 8am, saw 18,439 passengers till 7pm.

The number was less than the inauguration day on Sunday when the count was 37,752 people and the metro service ended at 9.30pm.

The impact of Monday being a working day was noticed as public rush was less during afternoon, and peaked after 5.30 pm.