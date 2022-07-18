Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18-year-old booked for rash driving in Pune

PUNE The Wakad Police have booked an eighteen-year-old youth for rash and negligent driving
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Wakad Police have booked an eighteen-year-old youth for rash and negligent driving. The incident took place on July 16.

The youth has been identified as Stavan Subodh Salvi (18), a resident of Santosh Nagar in Wakad.

According to the police, the accused drove his bike in a rash and negligent way which was dangerous and could have led to a life threat to the other road users.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. No arrest has been made so far.

