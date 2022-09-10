19 furnish fake gunthewari docus, Hadapsar sub-registrar office lodges 7 FIRs

The Hadapsar sub-registrar office on September 3 lodged seven FIRs against 19 persons for submitting bogus gunthewari papers and forged non-agriculture documents.

According to the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) department, the probe is likely to be expanded, taking into account a large volume of documents filed by the accused seeking registration on bogus papers. The sub- registrars office has stated that their office including building permissions department have been cheated by the accused.

The IGR office in April had ordered a probe into the alleged 112 cases related to bogus non-agricultural land documents registered recently in office number 3 during the past few months. IGR Maharashtra Shravan Hardikar said, “These are seven additional FIR’s which have been lodged against the accused found involved in submission of bogus documents. Further investigation is on in the case ,”

Hadapsar police in the FIR’s stated that the accused had prepared bogus non-agriculture orders and even forged documents for completing the registration process.

Hadapsar police station incharge said, “ At Hadapsar sub-registrar office, the agents and lawyers through their connections with the officials had submitted forgotten documents and completed the registration process. Since, the vigilance of the documents was less at Hadapsar office, the agents found it convenient to continue their scam and cheated the government. Investigation is based on the documentary evidence submitted by the Hadapsar registrar office.”

Vishnu Amle is the main complainant in the case based on which the police lodged the FIR naming Amol Nimbalkar, Ajit Nimbalkar and Mahesh Dhoot, all residents of Katraj, two women ,some agents and some registrar office staffers as accused in the case. Also Arun Krishna Alhat, three women and Sushant Anil Patil have been named in the second FIR, Jahangir Hussain Hamjuddin Mulla, a resident of Ambegaon on Siddhanath Developers, Popat Baban Paigude and Hemchand Somnath Bhati, resident of Katraj have been named in the third FIR while in the fourth FIR Sameer Govind Kadu, a resident of Katraj and his helpers have been named while in the fifth FIR, Nikhil Kisan Satava has been named as accused while some agents and lawyers find their mention in the sixth and seventh FIR, police stated.

Violation of codes

According to the rules, if there is permission from PMC, PMRDA, district collector or RERA, then those documents can be registered. IGR had ordered suspension of two sub-registrars on charges of violation of codes of registration in August 2021.

In April 2021, 44 officials belonging to different sub-registrar officials were suspended by the government for illegal property registrations

The state government has instituted a vigilance squad that verified over three lakh property registrations during the past three years which unearthed that as many as 10,561 documents were registered in violation of the mandatory RERA Act.