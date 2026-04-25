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19-year-old construction worker dies after falling from 19th floor at Baner site

A 19-year-old construction worker died after falling from the 19th floor in Pune; police filed a case against the builder for safety negligence.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune: A 19-year-old construction worker died Thursday morning after falling from the 19th floor of an under-construction building in Baner, prompting police to register a case against the builder, site supervisor and labour contractor for allegedly failing to provide mandatory safety equipment.

19-year-old construction worker dies after falling from 19th floor at Baner site

The deceased has been identified as Raqib Ehsan Raqib, 19, a resident of Pancard Club Road in Baner. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am on April 23 at the Virkar Seven construction site on Pancard Club Road. Police said the FIR was lodged the same day after all legal procedures were completed.

According to the police, Raqib was erecting an external iron framework for a slab when he lost his balance and fell from the 19th floor, resulting in his death. While he had been provided a helmet, he was allegedly not equipped with a safety belt, and proper safety netting had not been installed at the site.

The victim’s brother, Mohammad Ehsan Raqib, lodged a complaint at the Baner police station, which led to the registration of the FIR against the three construction company staffers under Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita (BNS) section 106(1) for causing death by negligence and section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention. 

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / 19-year-old construction worker dies after falling from 19th floor at Baner site
Home / Cities / Pune / 19-year-old construction worker dies after falling from 19th floor at Baner site
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