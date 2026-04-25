Pune: A 19-year-old construction worker died Thursday morning after falling from the 19th floor of an under-construction building in Baner, prompting police to register a case against the builder, site supervisor and labour contractor for allegedly failing to provide mandatory safety equipment.

19-year-old construction worker dies after falling from 19th floor at Baner site

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The deceased has been identified as Raqib Ehsan Raqib, 19, a resident of Pancard Club Road in Baner. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am on April 23 at the Virkar Seven construction site on Pancard Club Road. Police said the FIR was lodged the same day after all legal procedures were completed.

According to the police, Raqib was erecting an external iron framework for a slab when he lost his balance and fell from the 19th floor, resulting in his death. While he had been provided a helmet, he was allegedly not equipped with a safety belt, and proper safety netting had not been installed at the site.

The victim’s brother, Mohammad Ehsan Raqib, lodged a complaint at the Baner police station, which led to the registration of the FIR against the three construction company staffers under Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita (BNS) section 106(1) for causing death by negligence and section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

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{{^usCountry}} Alleging gross negligence on the part of the contractor and site authorities, Raqib said, “My brother had gone there to earn a livelihood, but there were no proper safety measures at the site. They gave him no protective gear. His death could have been prevented if basic precautions were taken. We want strict action against those responsible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alleging gross negligence on the part of the contractor and site authorities, Raqib said, “My brother had gone there to earn a livelihood, but there were no proper safety measures at the site. They gave him no protective gear. His death could have been prevented if basic precautions were taken. We want strict action against those responsible.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of negligence and compliance with construction safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of negligence and compliance with construction safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

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