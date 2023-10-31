Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / 19-year-old criminal shot dead by juveniles in Sinhagad Road area

19-year-old criminal shot dead by juveniles in Sinhagad Road area

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 31, 2023 06:20 AM IST

A 19-year-old man on police record was allegedly shot dead by two juveniles at Raikarnagar area of Dhayari in Sinhagad road area on Monday evening, officials said. Following the incident reported at around 5pm, the police detained two juveniles and recovered a weapon from them.

The incident came hours after a firing incident at Ghorpade Peth.

According to the police officials, the deceased Omkar Tanaji Lohakare and the two detained juveniles, 16 and 17-year-olds, have criminal records.

Appasaheb Shewale, assistant commissioner of police, (Sinhagad Road Division), said the incident took place at the foothills of Raikarnagar area in Dhayari.

“The minors had an old rivalry with the deceased. The minors on two-wheeler opened fire at Lohakare walking on the road. They missed the target as Lohakare ducked and ran,” said Shewale.

According to locals, the deceased could run barely 200 metres when the suspects opened fire again and the bullet hit Lohakare’s back.”

“Lohakare was taken to a hospital but proclaimed dead on arrival. We traced the accused after verifying details from the motorcycle number plate. A country made pistol was recovered from the assailants,” Shewale said.

Suhail Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, (Zone III), said that the incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Sinhagad Road police station.

“As per the investigation so far, two rounds were fired on the victim,” Sharma said.

