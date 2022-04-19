Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held

A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj
(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police.

The victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad, a resident of Katraj is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police.

The accused has been identified as Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal, 39, Santoshnagar area of Katraj.

“There is parking at the back of the police station. But that space was booked for some party so he was taking the truck to the substitute location when he hit this person and ran over his head before running away. His family arrived today (Monday) morning and took his remains,” said assistant sub-inspector S Deshmukh of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(a)(b)/179 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

