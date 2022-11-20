2 autorickshaw thieves arrested; six stolen vehicles recovered

Pune: The crime branch unit no. 3 of Pune city police arrested two persons involved in several autorickshaw thefts and recovered six stolen vehicles totally worth ₹2.70 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Shadab Yusuf Ansari (21) and Akhil Hamid Chaudhari (38) from Sayyad Nagar in Hadapsar.

Police said that Shahrukh Amjad Aatar filed a complaint at Khadak police station about his rickshaw stolen from Wakdewadi on October 27.

A team led by senior inspector Anita More, and constables Dyaneshwar Chitte and Satish Katrale arrested the duo with the stolen autorickshaw near Saint Thomas Church in Aundh based on a tip-off.

Police recovered six stolen vehicles from their possession. Police claimed to have solved two autorickshaw stolen cases registered at Kondhwa police station and one each at Dattawadi, Khadki and Bharati Vidyapeeth police stations.