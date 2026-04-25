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2 city geologists arrested in 2.5 lakh bribery case

The ACB identified the accused as Diwakar Namdev Dhote, 53, a senior geologist (Class 1) residing in Jadhawadi, Chikhali, and Priyanka Sandipan Ghule, 39, a junior geologist (Class 2) residing in Jadhawadi, Moshi

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two officials of the Groundwater Survey and Development Agency (GSDA) - one a senior geologist - in a bribery case on Friday. The ACB laid a trap and took the officials into custody from the GSDA office in Shivajinagar.

ACB sources said the complainant, a city-based builder, approached the PMRDA for a building construction completion certificate. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ACB identified the accused as Diwakar Namdev Dhote, 53, a senior geologist (Class 1) residing in Jadhawadi, Chikhali, and Priyanka Sandipan Ghule, 39, a junior geologist (Class 2) residing in Jadhawadi, Moshi. They allegedly demanded a bribe of 2.50 lakh from the complainant to provide a groundwater survey report required for the building construction completion certificate.

ACB sources said the complainant, a city-based builder, approached the PMRDA for a building construction completion certificate. PMRDA officials asked him to submit a groundwater survey report first.

The complainant applied for the report at the GSDA office in Shivajinagar, where Ghule allegedly demanded 2.5 lakh for her senior, Dhote. The complainant then approached the ACB Pune and filed a complaint on April 22.

 
bribery case prevention of corruption act anti-corruption bureau
Home / Cities / Pune / 2 city geologists arrested in 2.5 lakh bribery case
Home / Cities / Pune / 2 city geologists arrested in 2.5 lakh bribery case
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