2 duplicate key makers steal cash, gold worth ₹5.98 lakh from house in Pune
Two duplicate key makers allegedly stole cash and gold jewellery worth ₹5.98 lakh on the pretext of repairing a cupboard lock from a house located at Tadiwala road, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on July 26.
A 42-year-old woman, who works in a private company, has lodged a complaint.
The complainant stated that the victim had called two key makers after the lock of the cupboard was not working properly. After checking they had asked the woman to bring a nut bolt from a nearby shop. As soon as she left the house, the duo asked her brother, who was in the house, to bring oil from a shop for lubricating the lock.
When they returned the woman found the lock of the cupboard was open and ₹3, 15,000 cash and gold jewellery was missing.
Abhijit Jadhav, assistant police inspector at Band Garden police station, said the accused duo deliberately kept the complainant and her brother busy and stole cash and golden jewellery. As per the complaint, we have registered a first information report (FIR). No one has been arrested yet.”
Band Garden police have registered a case under Sections 454 ( house-breaking in order to commit an offence) 380 (commits theft in any building) and 34 (commits theft in any building) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
