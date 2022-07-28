2 duplicate key makers steal cash, gold worth 5.98 lakh from house in Pune

Two duplicate key makers allegedly stole cash and gold jewellery worth ₹5.98 lakh on the pretext of repairing a cupboard lock from a house located at Tadiwala road, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on July 26.

A 42-year-old woman, who works in a private company, has lodged a complaint.

The complainant stated that the victim had called two key makers after the lock of the cupboard was not working properly. After checking they had asked the woman to bring a nut bolt from a nearby shop. As soon as she left the house, the duo asked her brother, who was in the house, to bring oil from a shop for lubricating the lock.

When they returned the woman found the lock of the cupboard was open and ₹3, 15,000 cash and gold jewellery was missing.

Abhijit Jadhav, assistant police inspector at Band Garden police station, said the accused duo deliberately kept the complainant and her brother busy and stole cash and golden jewellery. As per the complaint, we have registered a first information report (FIR). No one has been arrested yet.”

Band Garden police have registered a case under Sections 454 ( house-breaking in order to commit an offence) 380 (commits theft in any building) and 34 (commits theft in any building) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).