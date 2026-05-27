2 masked men rob currency exchange dealer of 25.90 lakh

Two masked motorcycle-borne persons allegedly robbed a 47-year-old foreign currency exchange dealer of ₹25.90 lakh in cash in Sahakarnagar area on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place around 9.20 am on Dhankawadi Post Office Road in Sambhajinagar.

The stolen bag contained ₹25 lakh in Indian currency, Malaysian Ringgit worth ₹27,500, and UAE Dirhams worth ₹62,500. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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According to the police, the victim, Aniket Kadam of Dhankawadi, has been in the currency exchange business for the past 14 years. While on the way to his office in Gultekdi carrying cash on a motorcycle, two masked men on a bike intercepted him and started arguing over an alleged collision between the two vehicles. While one accused allegedly kept Kadam engaged in the argument and assaulted him, his accomplice allegedly sprayed chilli powder on his eyes and face, temporarily disorienting him, before snatching the bag containing ₹25.9 lakh in cash and fleeing the spot. According to the victim, one bag was snatched while another bag remained safe.

The stolen bag reportedly contained ₹25 lakh in Indian currency, Malaysian Ringgit worth ₹27,500, and UAE Dirhams worth ₹62,500.

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{{^usCountry}} Vitthal Pawar, senior inspector, Sahakarnagar Police Station, said, “The victim handles large amounts of cash daily and usually deposits the amount in the bank the next day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vitthal Pawar, senior inspector, Sahakarnagar Police Station, said, “The victim handles large amounts of cash daily and usually deposits the amount in the bank the next day.” {{/usCountry}}

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Pawar said that since banks were closed over the weekend, the victim had planned to deposit the cash on Monday. Police suspect the accused were aware of his routine and may have conducted a recce before executing the robbery.

Police are questioning a former employee of the victim as well as office staff as part of the investigation. The number plates of the bike used by the accused had allegedly been concealed to avoid identification.

Police have filed a case under Sections 3(5) and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).