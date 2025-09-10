Pune: Faraskhana police on Tuesday arrested two members of a dhol-tasha pathak for allegedly harassing a woman journalist working as a trainee at a news portal. The accused have been identified as Anoj Baban Navgire, 34, resident of Mangalwar Peth and Chirag Naresh Kirad, 24, resident of Lal Deul Society. 2 members of dhol-tasha group jailed for harassing woman journalist

The incident occurred on Anant Chaturdashi during the Ganesh immersion procession at Belbagh Chowk in Laxmi Road. The 20-year-old journalist alleged she was injured when she was pushed and shoved by two members of a dhol-tasha group, while covering the festivities.

Following her complaint, Faraskhana police verified CCTV footage and arrested the two accused. They were produced before a magistrate court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

During the court hearing, the defence lawyer argued that the incident was not intentional, claiming that crowding often leads to jostling. He also said the journalist was injured when a trolley wheel accidentally went over her foot. The lawyer further argued that the accused had no criminal background and that the case could damage their careers. He also claimed that the complainant was not a member of the journalists’ association.

The prosecution stressed that the offence was serious, deliberate, and non-bailable, related to women’s safety. Police also confirmed that CCTV footage clearly showed the act of harassment and pushing. Prosecution further pointed out that the woman journalist had gone to cover the procession for reporting purposes, not as a spectator.

The investigating officer of the case is sub-inspector Poonam Patil.