2 minor girls rescued, 2 kidnappers arrested

PUNE: Two minor girls were rescued and their kidnappers arrested from Gujarat and Rajasthan, Kalepadal police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Sureshkumar Wadaram Prajapati (21) and Sureshkumar Mohanlal Ranibhil (31).

Police got wind of the kidnapping last week after the two minors, aged 15 and 17, were reported missing from the Kalepadal area. Police put the girls’ mobile phones on surveillance and found that one of the phones was being switched on and off at regular intervals. They traced the phone’s location to Wapi, Gujarat. A team went to the location and rescued the girl and arrested 21-year-old Prajapati.

Senior police inspector Mansingh Patil of Kalepadal Police Station said, “Both the girls are friends. One of them came in contact with the accused on social media. The accused allegedly persuaded them to go to Gujarat.”

The girls travelled by train to Gujarat to meet Prajapati. After his arrest, police got the second girl’s whereabouts from him. They rescued her and arrested 31-year-old Ranibhil.

The girls were taken for medical examination. Based on the findings, rape and related offences charges were filed. The case was registered at Kalepadal Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, including sections 4, 8 and 12.