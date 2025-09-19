Pune: A fun getaway to Lonavla ended on a tragic note for a group of four BBA students from a prominent college in the city, when their car rammed into a container truck from behind on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune district at around 5:45am on Thursday. Two of them died on the spot while the two others escaped with minor injuries. The accident occurred near Eidgah Maidan, close to Dehu Road. 2 students killed, 2 injured in car crash on Mum-Bengaluru highway

The deceased have been identified as Divya Raj Singh Rathod (20) from Rajasthan and Siddhant Anand Shekhar (20) from Jharkhand. The injured, Harsh Mishra (21) and Nihar Tamboli (20), are currently admitted at Lifeline Hospital in Wakad.

Dehu Road police confirmed that the students had gone to Lonavala on Wednesday for an outing. While returning to Pune on Thursday morning, their speeding car rammed into the container truck. The impact of the crash was so severe that the two passengers at the back died on the spot while the others sustained injuries. State highway police along with other emergency services arrived at the spot on being alerted and rushed the injured to the hospital.

Vikram Bansode, senior inspector, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “Tamboli was driving the car. He and Mishra, who was seated by his side, sustained injuries. The other two - Rathod and Anand - sitting at the back were killed in the accident.” He added that prima facie the driver of the car may not have noticed the container truck’s indicator light due to rain and mud splattering over it.

The container truck was traveling from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Its driver, Manish Kumar Suraj Manipal (39), a resident of Wadala, Mumbai, has been arrested. A case has been registered at Dehu Road Police Station under sections 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act), 281 (rash driving), 324 (property damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.