200 CCTVs waiting to be installed while 200 defunct in Pune

PUNE While there are over 200 non-operational close circuit televisions (CCTVs) on the one hand, there are at least 200 new CCTVs waiting to be installed on the other. Presently, there are a maximum number of CCTVs installed in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward office.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has installed 3,424 CCTVs across the city for security purposes, especially women’s safety and security. Out of these, 3,181 CCTVs are operational.

The CCTVs have been installed at chowks and on roads based on local corporators’ demands.

The electrical department of the PMC is responsible for the installation and maintenance of the CCTVS.

The CCTV feed is provided to local police stations for day-to-day monitoring and control of criminal activities in their respective areas.

The Kasba-Vishrambaugwada ward office - which is a stronghold of BJP leaders and is represented by MLC Mukta Tilak, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne, and PMC leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar along with other local corporators - has the maximum number of CCTVs (411) under its jurisdiction. The Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office – which is represented by mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Shiv Sena leader in the PMC and senior corporator Prithviraj Sutar – has the second highest number of CCTVs (271) under its jurisdiction.

The Bibwewadi ward office – which is part of the Pune cantonment state assembly constituency and is represented by Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sunil Kamble – has the third highest number of CCTVs (261) under its jurisdiction.

Shrinivas Kandul, head of the electrical department of the PMC, said, “As per the demand of local corporators, the administration installed CCTVs at chowks, on roads and at blind spots.

Local corporators make provision of funds for the installation and maintenance of CCTVs. We connect the CCTVs to local police stations for day-to-day monitoring.”

“Due to demand by local corporators, there are more CCTVs in the Kasba peth-Vishrambaugwada ward office jurisdiction. The other reason is that it is a densely populated area and market place. We have got proposals for around 200 new CCTV installations in different parts of the area. However, the proposals are yet to be sanctioned by different committees,” Kandul said.

