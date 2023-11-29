204 NDA cadets conferred JNU degrees

As many as 204 cadets were conferred degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the convocation ceremony of the 145th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) held at the Habibullah Hall of NDA in Pune on Wednesday.

NDA cadets during the convocation ceremony in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Seventy-three cadets were awarded degrees in science stream, eighty-six cadets in computer science stream and forty-five cadets in the arts stream.

Also, 21 cadets from friendly foreign countries were awarded degrees during the programme.

In addition, the B Tech stream comprising 133 cadets of Navy and Air Force cadets also received a ‘three years course completion’ certificate as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with the degree after completion of one-year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics i.e. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

The chief guest for the occasion was Prof (Dr) Suresh W Gosavi, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Cadet Ram Prasad Gurjar of Quebec Squadron stood first in the science stream with an FGPA of 7.72 and was awarded the Commandant’s Silver Medal and COAS rolling Trophy presented by General K Sundarji, PVSM (Retd).

Cadet Pratham Singh of Golf Squadron stood first in the computer science stream with an FGPA of 8.49 and was awarded Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Admiral’s Rolling Trophy presented by Admiral Sureesh Mehta, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of Naval Staff.

Cadet Vikram Singh of Kilo Squadron stood first in the social science stream with an FGPA of 7.22 and was awarded the Commandant’s Silver Medal as well as the CAS Trophy presented by Air Chief Marshal NC Suri, PVSM, AVSM, VM (Retd).

Cadet Kunal Panghal of Oscar Squadron stood first in the B.Tech stream in the six-semester training at NDA with CGPA of 7.96 and was presented the Commandant’s Silver Medal and CISC Trophy presented by HQ IDS.