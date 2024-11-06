2,100 under Ladki Bahin, farm loan waiver, raise in pension for senior citizens among Mahayuti promises

The Mahayuti alliance comprising Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP announced 10 promises on Tuesday as part of its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, with a focus on enhancing social welfare schemes, rural infrastructure, and job creation. Among the key promises, Mahayuti, if comes back to power, plans to increase financial aid under Ladki Bahin from existing ₹ 1,500 to ₹ 2,100 per month (HT PHOTO)

In a first joint public rally of Mahayuti in Kolhapur as a part of campaign, chief minister Eknath Shinde read out the promises, calling them a “trailer” of the comprehensive manifesto to come in the next few days.

Among the key promises, Mahayuti, if comes back to power, plans to increase financial aid under Ladki Bahin from existing ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 per month, farm loan waiver and an increase in the annual payment under the Shetkari sanman scheme from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000. Additionally, a 20% subsidy will be provided on minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

“What we have announced today is just a trailer while an entire picture is still to be released,” said Shinde who along with deputy chief ministers — BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar — addressed Mahayuti’s first rally to campaign for its 10 candidates.

The Ladki Bahin scheme has been a flagship programme of Shinde-led Mahayuti government which it hopes to help in garnering votes for the three parties.

Mahayuti has also promised pension for senior citizens be raised from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 per month and a 30% reduction in electricity bills, with a plan to shift towards solar and renewable energy sources.

“We have shown courage to make these promises because this is a government that belongs to common public,” Shinde said. The Mahayuti’s promises comes a day before the Congress also plans to launch its guarantees on Wednesday.

Fadnavis said, “Our comprehensive manifesto will be released soon. Whatever promises we made earlier, all these schemes are running successfully. We now need your blessings so as to make Maharashtra of your choice.” Deputy chief minister Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said the government has made financial provision for each of the scheme announced previously and funds will also be provided for the promises being made today.

Key promises

Monthly assistance under Ladki Bahin scheme be increased from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100. To recruit 25,000 women into the state police force to enhance women’s safety.

Farm loan waiver and an increase in the annual payment under the farmer honour Scheme from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000. Additionally, a 20% subsidy will be provided on minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Providing food and shelter to underprivileged individual in the state.

Pension for senior citizens will be raised from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 per month.

To control and stabilise prices of essential goods across Maharashtra to address inflation and affordability.

To generate 25 lakh jobs, along with a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 for 10 lakh students as part of skill development initiatives.

To building roads in 45,000 villages to improve connectivity and access in rural areas.

The monthly wages of anganwadi and ASHA workers will be increased to ₹15,000, along with enhanced safety measures.

The alliance promises a 30% reduction in electricity bills, with a strategic shift towards solar and renewable energy sources.

Within the first 100 days of forming the government, Mahayuti intends to release its Vision Maharashtra 2029 plan, outlining comprehensive development goals for the state.