21-year-old held for killing pavement dweller

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Pune police on Friday for the murder of a 65-year-old pavement dweller in Camp area of Pune on Thursday.

The arrested man was identified as Mohammad Azad Shah (21) who lived near the place where the deceased used to sleep.

The deceased man, identified as Ismail Shaikh, lived on a pavement in Modikhana area near Pulgate, Camp.

He was found dead on Thursday afternoon with his head bashed in the place where he had set up a plastic sheet shed and slept.

The police arrested him based on information collected by police naik Mohseen Shaikh.

“When asked about the reason behind committing the murder, the accused revealed that the deceased man used to insult him for using drugs and did not allow him to use drugs near the place where he slept. The deceased man used to ask him to go back to U.P and talk about the accused to his sister-in-law which had enraged the accused,” read a statement from unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.

He told the police that he bashed the man’s head around 3am on Thursday when he was asleep.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lashkar police station.

Man arrested for killing elder brother

A 22-year-old man and his friend were remanded to the custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police until May 11 for killing his elder brother for allegedly mistreating their mother and drinking excessively.

The arrested man was identified as Manoj Dnyaneshwar Borhade (25) while the arrested men were identified as Akshay Dnyaneshwar Borhade (22) and Sandeep Dilip Survase (24) all residents of Borhade Vasti in Moshi.

The younger sibling killed the elder one using a sharp weapon allegedly as he was upset over his habit of drinking, brawling, fighting with their mother, and spending money on multiple partners, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station on Thursday.

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Pune police on Friday for the murder of a 65-year-old pavement dweller in Camp area of Pune on Thursday. The arrested man was identified as Mohammad Azad Shah (21) who lived near the place where the deceased used to sleep. The deceased man, identified as Ismail Shaikh, lived on a pavement in Modikhana area near Pulgate, Camp. He was found dead on Thursday afternoon with his head bashed in the place where he had set up a plastic sheet shed and slept. The police arrested him based on information collected by police naik Mohseen Shaikh. “When asked about the reason behind committing the murder, the accused revealed that the deceased man used to insult him for using drugs and did not allow him to use drugs near the place where he slept. The deceased man used to ask him to go back to U.P and talk about the accused to his sister-in-law which had enraged the accused,” read a statement from unit 2 of Pune police crime branch. He told the police that he bashed the man’s head around 3am on Thursday when he was asleep. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lashkar police station. Man arrested for killing elder brother A 22-year-old man and his friend were remanded to the custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police until May 11 for killing his elder brother for allegedly mistreating their mother and drinking excessively. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Woman, child killed in hit-and-run by 21-year-old student Parts of city witness intense spell of rain on Saturday Satara policeman’s 65-year-old mother killed in Warje Schools demand financial aid to remain afloat The arrested man was identified as Manoj Dnyaneshwar Borhade (25) while the arrested men were identified as Akshay Dnyaneshwar Borhade (22) and Sandeep Dilip Survase (24) all residents of Borhade Vasti in Moshi. The younger sibling killed the elder one using a sharp weapon allegedly as he was upset over his habit of drinking, brawling, fighting with their mother, and spending money on multiple partners, according to the police. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station on Thursday.