Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 21-year-old sexually assaults, kills 13-yr-old in Pune
pune news

21-year-old sexually assaults, kills 13-yr-old in Pune

A 13-year-old deaf and hearing impaired boy was strangulated to death after being sexually assaulted by Pintu Sarju Gautum (21) in Kothrud on Thursday evening
The deceased’s father who is a tiles mason lodged an FIR. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

A 13-year-old deaf and hearing impaired boy was strangulated to death after being sexually assaulted by Pintu Sarju Gautum (21) in Kothrud on Thursday evening.

The body of the deceased was found in a gunny bag near a school ground by the police. Police investigation found involvement of Gautum and he was placed under arrest.

The deceased’s father who is a tiles mason lodged an FIR under IPC 364 (kidnapping for ransom), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and Section 92 of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Inspector (crime) Balasaheb Bade said, “The boy was a next-door neighbour to the accused. We have added IPC 377 (unnatural sex) section in addition to other sections in the FIR.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP