₹22-crore bus terminal coming up behind Swargate metro station

In a boost for Pune’s public transport infrastructure, a modern bus terminal is being developed on approximately 2.5 acres of land behind the Swargate metro station as part of the first phase of the multi-modal hub project. The facility is expected to seamlessly integrate the metro, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) services, enabling passengers to switch between different modes of transport with greater ease and convenience. Officials believe the project will also help reduce traffic congestion at the busy Swargate junction by streamlining bus operations and reducing roadside crowding. (FILE)

As per the information shared by the PMPML administration, the upcoming terminal will feature nine bus platforms operating simultaneously and capable of handling around 300 to 400 passengers at any given point in time. Designed to improve last-mile connectivity, the terminal will provide direct access to the adjoining metro station, allowing commuters to transition smoothly between metro and bus services. Officials believe the project will also help reduce traffic congestion at the busy Swargate junction by streamlining bus operations and reducing roadside crowding.

The terminal is expected to serve passengers travelling towards Kothrud, Hadapsar, Sinhagad Road and Shivajinagar. Several passenger-friendly amenities, including toilets, spacious waiting halls, a bus pass distribution centre, drinking water facilities and separate rest rooms for drivers and conductors, will be provided. Authorities expect the integration of metro and bus services to reduce travel time and encourage greater use of public transport across the city.

PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad said, “The metro administration has taken the initiative to develop the Swargate terminal project. A fully equipped terminal will come up on a 2.5-acre plot behind the metro station. The project is estimated to cost around ₹22 crore and is expected to be completed and handed over to the PMPML within six months. Once operational, it will significantly improve connectivity between metro, PMPML and MSRTC services and offer a better commuting experience for passengers.”

Regular commuters have welcomed the project. “Changing from a bus to the metro at Swargate is often time-consuming because of congestion and the distance between facilities. If both services are integrated under one terminal, it will save time and make daily travel much more convenient,” said Mitansh Pathak, a passenger who frequently travels between Hadapsar and Shivajinagar.