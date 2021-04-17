Home / Cities / Pune News / 22-year-old duped of 7.7 lakh by friend in job fraud
pune news

22-year-old duped of 7.7 lakh by friend in job fraud

A junior college friend of a 22-year-old was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for duping him of ₹7
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

A junior college friend of a 22-year-old was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for duping him of 7.7 lakh under the false pretext of giving him a job in the Mantralay. The arrested man, along with his tenant, also allegedly forged papers and stamps in the process, according to the police.

The arrested man was identified as Amol Atmaram Bhoir (24), a resident of Swami Vivekanand Nagar in Wakad, while the one on the run was identified as Amil Shahji Patil, also a resident of the same area. Bhoir is in police custody until April 20.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Mahesh Saudagar Raut (22), a resident of Memane Vasti in Mulshi.

“Patil lived on rent in a house owned by Bhoir and Bhoir went to junior college with the complainant. Bhoir put Raut in touch with Patil who claims to be an employee at Mantralay,” said police sub inspector Mahadev Yelmar of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

While Raut is a computer application graduate, Bhoir is a commerce graduate, according to police.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two booked for abetment to suicide of city-based jeweller

12,825 new Covid cases, 30 deaths reported in Pune dist; vaccine shortage hampers inoculation drive

Two arrested for forging RT-PCR reports in Pune

Two held for kidnapping, extortion

Between January 2020 and April 2021, the duo made Raut pay 4,75,000 for a job as a clerk at the Mantralay in Mumbai.

“We need to check with the Mantralay if Patil really works there. The documents they provided to the complainant were photo prints of a picture. Their veracity will also need to be verified,” said PSI Yelmar.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station against the two.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP