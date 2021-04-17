22-year-old duped of 7.7 lakh by friend in job fraud

A junior college friend of a 22-year-old was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for duping him of ₹7.7 lakh under the false pretext of giving him a job in the Mantralay. The arrested man, along with his tenant, also allegedly forged papers and stamps in the process, according to the police.

The arrested man was identified as Amol Atmaram Bhoir (24), a resident of Swami Vivekanand Nagar in Wakad, while the one on the run was identified as Amil Shahji Patil, also a resident of the same area. Bhoir is in police custody until April 20.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Mahesh Saudagar Raut (22), a resident of Memane Vasti in Mulshi.

“Patil lived on rent in a house owned by Bhoir and Bhoir went to junior college with the complainant. Bhoir put Raut in touch with Patil who claims to be an employee at Mantralay,” said police sub inspector Mahadev Yelmar of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

While Raut is a computer application graduate, Bhoir is a commerce graduate, according to police.

Between January 2020 and April 2021, the duo made Raut pay ₹4,75,000 for a job as a clerk at the Mantralay in Mumbai.

“We need to check with the Mantralay if Patil really works there. The documents they provided to the complainant were photo prints of a picture. Their veracity will also need to be verified,” said PSI Yelmar.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station against the two.